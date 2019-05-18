Margaret Catherine Cosh (nee Vickers) It is with sorrow and heartfelt loss we say goodbye to our beloved Margaret. Loving Wife, Mother, Grandma. Granny and Friend. She will be missed and will always have a place in the hearts of her loved ones. There will be a Celebration of Margaret's Life at the Elks Community Hall (old Moose Hall) 663 Douglas Street on Thursday, May 23rd 11:00am to 2:00pm. Bring your favourite Margaret stories. Lunch will be served.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from May 18 to May 21, 2019