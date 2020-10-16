Margaret Dunn



1927-2020







In loving memory of Margaret Dunn August 1927 - Sept 2020.



It is with heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, mother in law, grandmother, aunt and dear friend. Margaret passed away peacefully at the age of 93 with her family by her side at the Simon Fraser Lodge in Prince George, BC. She is survived by her loving children Edna, Emily, Susan (Tony), Barbara (Claude), David, Debra (Joel) and many grand children, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and many dear friends. Predeceased by her husband John and children Jimmy, Jane and Patsy. Margaret was born in Nairobi, Kenya and immigrated to Canada in 1991 to join her daughter Barbara and son in law Claude and their family. She was fortunate after she immigrated to be able travel on occasion to see her family overseas. Margaret enjoyed reading, knitting, babysitting and going to church. Friends and family enjoyed her wonderful cooking and in particular the worlds best Samosa's. She was a sweet and humble lady and left a huge impact with whoever she came across. All that knew her continue to sing her praises and even call her mom or grandma.

You live in our hearts forever and now may you be free to walk and dance with the angels. God bless your beautiful soul, we miss you so much and love you always!

A private mass has taken place and Margaret is now resting in peace at the Prince George Cemetery.

The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Margaret's name to the BC Arthritis Society https://impact.arthritis.ca/site/Donation2?df_id=1620&mfc_pref=T&1620.donation=form1&s_locale=en_CA



