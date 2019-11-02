Margaret, our gentle, loving Mother and Granny, peacefully passed away at Hospice House.
She was predeceased by her husband, Bill (2009).
She will be missed by children, Isabel (Roger), David (Dolores), and Richard; grandkids, Chris (Lyn), Dan, Emily (Dan), Jeremy (Terri), Nathan, Joshua, and Brendan (Andrea); as well as great grandkids, Jesse, Kate, Dara, Addison, and Riley.
Margaret had a generous spirit and was happy surrounded by her family. She enjoyed friends and Trivial Pursuit at Alward Place, a good cup of tea, and Lindt chocolate! She always had a smile and a twinkle in her eye.
Our family would like to thank the caring people at Hospice, Dr. McGee, and PGRH staff, who cared for Margaret.
No service by request. In lieu of flowers, donations to the P.G. Rotary Hospice appreciated.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Nov. 7, 2019