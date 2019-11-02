Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret King. View Sign Obituary

Margaret, our gentle, loving Mother and Granny, peacefully passed away at Hospice House.



She was predeceased by her husband, Bill (2009).



She will be missed by children, Isabel (Roger), David (Dolores), and Richard; grandkids, Chris (Lyn), Dan, Emily (Dan), Jeremy (Terri), Nathan, Joshua, and Brendan (Andrea); as well as great grandkids, Jesse, Kate, Dara, Addison, and Riley.



Margaret had a generous spirit and was happy surrounded by her family. She enjoyed friends and Trivial Pursuit at Alward Place, a good cup of tea, and Lindt chocolate! She always had a smile and a twinkle in her eye.



Our family would like to thank the caring people at Hospice, Dr. McGee, and PGRH staff, who cared for Margaret.



Published in The Prince George Citizen on Nov. 7, 2019

