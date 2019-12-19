Margaret (Peggy) Beatrice Hotvedt
December 12, 1939 - December 12, 2019
It is with deep sadness we announce the sudden passing of Peggy Hotvedt of Prince George B.C.
Born December 12, 1939 in Prince George, B.C.eldest daughter to Lloyd and Florence Clifford.
Peggy was predeceased by her parents, her brothers Dennis (Jake) Clifford, Peter Clifford, sister Karen Kiss.
She is survived by her loving husband Reg Hotvedt, her brother's Kent and Lorne Clifford.
Daughters Laurie Larson, Maureen & Barry Innes,
Lisa Hotvedt & Zoltan Nagy
Sons Peter & Gloria Larson, Stacy Larson
Grandchildren: Deanna (Pete), Gabe, Kurt (Stephanie) Chase, Kirsti, Harlan, Kelsea, Brooke, and Kaelynn
Greatgrandchildren: Marli, Erik, Kaylie, Tyson, Jake, Tyler, Faith, Dalen, Jocelynn, Jermiah and Hudson
as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family!
A Celebration of Life to follow in May
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Jan. 2, 2020