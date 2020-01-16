MARGARITA EUGENIA PALMA born on April 9th, 1950 in Santiago, Chile. Passed away peacefully on January 5th, 2020 in Fort St. James, BC with her loving family by her side. Margarita was diagnosed with stage four brain and lung cancer on November 6th, 2019. She fought bravely until the very end. Loved and Survived by: Husband Carlos of 49 years, Daughter Paula Allen (Steve), and Son Carlos Palma (Erin). Grandchildren - Janessa, Marcus, and Mateo. Amo Mucho Viejita/Yaya
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020