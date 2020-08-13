1/
Marguerite Anderson
11/26/1936 - 07/31/2020
Marguerite Louise Anderson Prince George BC November 26, 1936- July 31, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Marguerite (Marg) Anderson announces her passing. Marguerite is predeceased by her husband Douglas, sisters Mary & Louise, brother Clifford, daughters Sherry & Roberta, and son Terrance. Marguerite will be remembered by her children Beverly, Darlene (Wayne), Cheryl (Trent), grandchildren Kelsey (Colin), Kimberly (Steve), Juston (Krista), Doug (Maureen), Lee, Todd (Tyaira), Matt (Victoria), Brandon (Tyrae), James, 16 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins. As part of request there will be no Service.



Published in Prince George Citizen from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
