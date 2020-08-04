1/
Marguerite Louise "Marg" Anderson
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marguerite's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marguerite Louise Anderson
Prince George BC

November 26, 1936- July 31, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Marguerite (Marg) Anderson announces her passing.
Marguerite is predeceased by her husband Douglas, sisters Mary & Louise, brother Clifford, daughters Sherry & Roberta, and son Terrance.
Marguerite will be remembered by her children Beverly, Darlene (Wayne), Cheryl (Trent), grandchildren Kelsey (Colin), Kimberly (Steve), Juston (Krista), Doug (Maureen), Lee, Todd (Tyaira), Matt (Victoria), Brandon (Tyrae), James,
16 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
As part of request there will be no Service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved