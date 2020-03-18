MARIA APA
MARIA APA, passed away in hospital on March 16, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Maria is survived by daughter Gina (Geordon) Lloyd and son Franco (Jackie). She will be remembered by her grandchildren; Samantha Lloyd (Heston), Shawn-Elisa Lloyd, Mathew Apa (Ashley), Timothy Apa (Kyl-c) and Grace Apa, as well adopted grandchildren; Keisha (Josh) and Meagan (Grant). Maria is also survived by her brother Salvatore Bevacqua, sisters Rosa (Gariano) and Franceschina (Luigi) all of Italy. She was predeceased by her husband Rocco. A visitation for Maria will take place on Thursday March 19, 2020 from 7:00pm to 9:00 pm at Sacred Heart Cathedral. In light of the present community concerns and the understanding that we are mandated to 50 people at one time please stagger your visitation between those hours. A private family entombment will take place at Prince George Memorial Park Mausoleum. The Celebration of Maria's life will be announced at a later date. Assman's Funeral Chapel in care of arrangements.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Mar. 26, 2020