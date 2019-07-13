Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Da Costa. View Sign Obituary

March 15, 1930 July 9, 2019 It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Maria Da Costa after a long battle with Alzheimer's and a rapid fight with Cancer. Maria was predeceased by her husband Jose, in 1994, and is survived by her children, Suzie (Norman Garfield), George (Tamila), Alvero (Lolly), her grandchildren Alysha (Matt Seed), Jordy, Megan, Ryan, Aaron, and great grandchild Zaylee. Maria was born in Sobral, Portugal, and immigrated to Canada in 1963. She was proud of her Portuguese ancestry but was always thankful to be a Canadian citizen. She lived in Fort Fraser, Fraser Lake, briefly in Hazelton, Terrace, and finally Prince George, where she could be with her daughter. Maria loved family gatherings, her green garden, puzzles, and of course her coffee (and jokingly her 49 sugars). All who knew her well remember she disliked leaves in the Fall as she swept them away with her broom, incidentally snow was a quick second after leaves. Her kindness and great sense of humor will be sorely missed by her family and friends. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Dr. Javed, Dr. Moran, Sue Pancheck and the wonderful Care Aides at Northern Health, the nurses on the third floor SN. D. Pod at the UHNBC, and of course the exceptional care and dignity she received at the Prince George Hospice Society, prior to her passing. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Prince George Hospice Society in memory of Maria, www.hospiceprincegeorge.ca A Catholic Mass will be held Friday July 19, 2019 at the Sacred Heart Parish in Terrace, B.C. at 11:00 am. Interment to follow at the Terrace Municipal Cemetery. Refreshments and snacks following the service in the JP Centre at the church. Published in The Prince George Citizen from July 13 to July 16, 2019

