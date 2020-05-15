Maria Glowacki



Feb 16, 1924 -

May 07, 2020



Maria Glowacki passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020 at the age of 96. Left behind with many wonderful memories are her children. Daughter Irene (Gordon) Snow, son Brian (Jeannine) Glowacki, granddaughter Debbie Harley, grandson Cole Glowacki and numerous extended family. Mom was born is Lipina, Poland Immigrated to Canada in 1950. Her and Dad worked on sugar beets in Diamond City, Alberta and progressed to B.C. Mom worked for UHNBC for 18 years until she retired at the age of 65, and spent time with Dad that predeceased her in 1998. Mom had a full life and loved her home and garden. Many thanks to her wonderful friends that were always in contact with her. Rest in peace mom, we love you and will miss you forever.

No service by request.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store