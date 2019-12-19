Guest Book View Sign Obituary

Maria Melo Branco



(February 25,1943 - December 15,2019)





It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Maria Melo Branco, our beloved mother, grandmother, and friend.



Maria passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, BC on December 15, 2019 at the age of 76.



She is survived by her daughter, Deborah, son Luis (Kathy), her granddaughters Amaya, Zaida, and Iylah, all of whom she loved dearly, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Maria was predeceased by her husband, Luis Branco, her brother, Manuel Botelho, and by her parents, Beatriz and Joao Botelho.



Maria was born in Agua Retorta, Azores where she met the love of her life, Luis Branco. She immigrated to Canada in 1967. Together, Luis and Maria started a family in Prince George, BC where they raised their two children. Family was a significant part of her life to the end and she cherished every moment she spent with her children and grandchildren.



Maria will always be remembered as a warm, loving, and caring person who touched the lives of many. We will always treasure her honesty, incredible sense of humor, and infectious laugh.



We would like to sincerely thank our family and friends for the overwhelming support we have received during this difficult time. A special thanks to her doctors at Royal Columbian Hospital and to her home care support network for taking care of mom.



Prayer services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Sacred Heart Cathedral and Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:30 am at Sacred Heart Cathedral.



Life is not forever - Love is.

We will miss you, Mom.



