It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Maria. She passed away peacefully at age 75. Maria loved gardening, sewing, good food, wine and dancing. She had the most amazing smile that could light up the room. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Maria is survived by her husband, Janusz; her son, Mike (Cara); and daughter, Andrea (Mike). She will be remembered by her grandchildren, Logan, Tucker, Xander, Emery, Kayleigh, and Tyson. She is also survived by her brothers, Walter and Tony, and sisters, Krystina, Helen, Evelyn, and Apolloania. Maria is predeceased by her parents, Walter and Stephanie Rzeszutek. The family would like to thank all those who loved and cared for Maria at Gateway Lodge. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to the Alzheimer Society. No services are scheduled at this time.