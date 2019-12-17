Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria S. Schepens. View Sign Obituary

Maria passed away peacefully in her sleep while a resident at Fort St. John Peace Villa Care Home, after a lengthy struggle with Parkinson's disease.



Maria was born in Waanrode, Belgium, and lived there as a child through WWII, then immigrated to Canada in June 1955 with her husband, Cornelius, and his brother, Matt (Betty). Maria and Cornelius (Casey) settled eventually in Spruceland subdivision in Prince George in 1967.



Maria loved to garden and took great pride in her flower beds and the produce from her large garden and glass greenhouse. In the winter months, Maria crocheted and knitted, producing many afghans, blankets, sweaters, and Christmas ornaments to name a few. Maria and Casey loved to entertain in the backyard with barbecues and spend time with family and friends. We are grateful for the good neighbors who supported each other through the ups and downs of life and when Casey passed away were there for her.



Maria is predeceased by her father, Florentinus; mother, Maria; husband, Casey; and numerous siblings. She leaves to mourn her son, Robert (Angel); daughter, Joanne (Adrian); grandchildren, Jessica, Eric, and Ashley; and her sisters, Erma and Simone.



Maria will have a small ceremony in the spring and laid to rest with her lifelong partner and husband, Casey, at a future date in Prince George.

