MARIAN ISABELLE GRIEVES



April 1, 1924 - September 22, 2020



MARIAN ISABELLE GRIEVES, went upstairs to join the card game on September 22, 2020 at the age of 96 1/2. She is survived by her daughters Marilyn (Robert) Gray of Abbotsford, Hilary (Barry) Sakamoto of Prince George, son Milton (Janice) Grieves of Prince George and daughter in law Dale Grieves of Prince George. Marian will be remembered by her seven grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and one sister Dolly (Ilene) Wes Ward of Prince George. She was predeceased by her husband William (Bill), son Hillman, her parents Gilbert & Rose Reirsgard and sister Ritchie (Wilf) Pickering.

Marian was born in Estevan, Saskatchewan on April 1, 1924. She met William (Bill) Grieves in 1939. They were married in December 1942 and were married for 53 years before Bill passed away in 1996. Marian and Bill with the family first came to B.C. in 1948 for the winters and eventually stayed in 1955. They were one of the first founding members of St. Andrews United Church located at 8th & Irwin Street which later moved to 5th & Union St. Marian loved to travel, was a great maker of soups & buns. She also loved to play all types of games as well as sewing, knitting and crocheting. She had great love for her family-especially her grandchildren. When asked if she ever wished to be someone else her reply was "No, I'm happy as I am". The family gives a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Joss and Dr. Grose, Palliative nurse Sara and Cindy from Home Support for their kindness and compassion in their care of Mom during her final days. No service by request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of choice. Assman's Funeral Chapel in care of arrangements.

