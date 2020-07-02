Marie Beaulieu



With heavy hearts we mourn the loss of our Mom. Marie Beaulieu passed away on June 27, 2020. Mom was predeceased by her beloved husband Leon in 2015. She leaves behind her children Bernadette (Derrick), Loretta, Sharon, Allan (Lorna) as well as her 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Mom loved spending time with her family and friends, going for walks and volunteering at the Hospital Auxiliary! She was always one of the first people to offer help! She will be missed. Due to covid-19, Moms funeral service will be limited, please contact the family for info.



Gone but not forgotten, forever missed.



