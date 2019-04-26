In Loving Memory of Marie "Annette" Krushell October 16, 1950 - April 26, 2011 Eight years have passed since heaven called on you and your guardian angels took you from us. You have been missed so much by all whom you touched with your graceful, unselfish, thoughtful and caring nature. We all loved you dearly in our own special way. Thank you for the precious time we shared together and the endless memories to cherish. Always in our hearts and thoughts, Roger, Sons, Grandsons, Granddaughter Family and Friends.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019