Marie Sumners



Sep 17, 1938 - May 1, 2020



It is with deep sadness we announce that our Mom, Marie SUMNERS passed away May 1st 2020 at the Prince George Hospice House. Mom was born in Kerrobert, Sask., on Sept 17, 1938. She met our Dad in Prince Albert, Sask., they married and together created our loving family. In 1969 Mom and Dad took us on an adventure and we moved to Whitehorse, Yukon. In 1971 we moved and settled in Prince George. Mom was a true homemaker. She baked her own bread and buns, made pies, always had homemade cookies in the jar, and every Monday night dessert was Bachelor Cake with vanilla icing. Mom was very supportive of our sporting events and was always out cheering us on at our ball games. Mom was also an amazing Grandma. Her grandchildren said she was fun, caring, loving and that they loved her laugh. She sang with them. She dropped everything for the opportunity to spend time with them. They always felt her overwhelming love. When Mom became a Great Grandma, she became known as Gran. She was overjoyed at the birth of each one and was very proud of how her family expanded.

Mom was predeceased by her husband, Archie SUMNERS in 1995. She leaves behind; Darcy and his wife Maria Sumners, Darla and her husband Chuck Duncan, Michele and her husband Bert Geofroy, Grandchildren Katie (Mike) VanKoesveld, Alicia Sumners (Shawn), Sheena Geofroy, Daniel (Danielle) Sumners, Dustin Geofroy, Great Grandchildren Brooklyn, Scarlett, Jaron and Kamryn. Mom also had a large extended family who will miss her. Mom enjoyed many plays, concerts and lunches with her nieces Debbie Hemeryk and Tracey Brown who loved spending time with her.

We would like to thank Dr's Grose, Hamilton, Joss and Closson who provided exceptional care to Mom with such compassion and respect. Dr. Hagen would be proud of how they took care of his long-time patient. Also, many thanks to Dr. Iqbal for his specialized care. The Prince George Hospice House created a peaceful atmosphere for Mom and our family. We will be forever grateful for the support, warmth and wonderful care of their nurses and care aides.

We find comfort knowing Mom is at peace now.



We held her hand and she will hold our hearts forever.



There will be no service at this time.

