Marilyn Williams
Marilyn passed away at Hospice House on Nov 22, 2019 with all her family at her side.
Marilyn is survived by her husband Rick, daughters Darleen (Alex) and Sherri and son Bill (Shelly)
Marilyn will also be gravely missed by her grandchildren Alexa (Trevor), Taylor, Dawson, Sean, Jonelle, Keenan and Brayden, her brother Dal (Donna) , sister in law Linda (Uriel) and many caring and loving friends.
A memorial service will be held at Assman's Funeral Chapel at 1pm on Sat Dec 14th, 2019
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Cancer Research or Hospice House would be appreciated. Thank -you to Dr. Kim Weiserber and Dr. Linda Wilson for their support and care and to Hospice House for their assistance.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Nov. 28, 2019