Marilyn Williams

Guest Book
  • "Our heartfelt condolences go out to you and your family. We..."
  • "Dear Rick and family, So very sorry to hear of Marilyn's..."
    - Don and Noreen Sawyer
Service Information
Assman's Funeral Chapel
1908 Queensway Street
Prince George, BC
V2L1M2
(250)-564-4431
Obituary

Marilyn Williams

Marilyn passed away at Hospice House on Nov 22, 2019 with all her family at her side.
Marilyn is survived by her husband Rick, daughters Darleen (Alex) and Sherri and son Bill (Shelly)

Marilyn will also be gravely missed by her grandchildren Alexa (Trevor), Taylor, Dawson, Sean, Jonelle, Keenan and Brayden, her brother Dal (Donna) , sister in law Linda (Uriel) and many caring and loving friends.

A memorial service will be held at Assman's Funeral Chapel at 1pm on Sat Dec 14th, 2019

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Cancer Research or Hospice House would be appreciated. Thank -you to Dr. Kim Weiserber and Dr. Linda Wilson for their support and care and to Hospice House for their assistance.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Nov. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Prince George, BC   (250) 564-4431
funeral home direction icon