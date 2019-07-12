Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mario Agliani. View Sign Obituary

MARIO AGLIANI passed away peacefully at his home in Prince George on June 24, 2019. Mario came to Canada as a child, and started working at age 12; never stopping until his retirement in 2002. He touched many lives, from Casazza, Italy to Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario and Prince George, BC. Having lived life like a lion, he now joins the One Heavenly Shepherd; free of his earthly constraints. Psalms 23:4 "Even when I walk through the darkest valley, I will not be afraid, for You are close beside me. Your rod and Your staff protect and comfort me." Mario is interred at the Prince George Mausoleum which he affectionately referred to as his new rabbit hutch. There will be no service as per his request. If you wish, make a donation to the charity of your choice in remembrance of him. He will be forever in our hearts.





