Marion Van Caeseele Aug 2, 1933 - Jun 26, 2020 Marion Van Caeseele, age 86 of Prince George, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020. Born August 2, 1933, in Churchbridge, SK, she is predeceased by her parents, Lawrence and Elizabeth Sauser, and her late husband of 59 years, Maurice Van Caeseele. Marion is survived by six children, Gerald (Corina), Joan (Ray), Marilyn (Dave), Neil (Norma), Shelley (Brian) and Gloria (Frank). She was blessed with 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Marion grew up and attended school in the small town of Churchbridge, Saskatchewan. She met Maurice at a wedding dance and they were married 5 years later in 1956. They moved to Prince George, B.C. shortly after their wedding where they resided in the same house on Wainwright Street for the next 60 years. Maurice and Marion were founding members of St. Mary's Catholic parish. She was also a 60-year charter member of the Catholic Women's League (CWL) at St. Mary's. Volunteerism was very important to Marion. She spent time as a Brownie leader and volunteered with the Boy Scouts and the Girl Guides. Marion was particularly proud of her Canadian Red Cross award for her 25 years of volunteer service at the Prince George blood donor clinic. She also enjoyed her 27 years with the Prince George Good Cheer club. Travel was also one of Marion's favorite activities. She and Maurice travelled to Europe, Australia, Alaska and across Canada. She particularly enjoyed spending time in warm destinations (Cuba, Hawaii and Mexico). Annual trips to see relatives on the prairies were also a highlight. Marion moved to Parkside Care Facility three years ago. She enjoyed the many recreational activities and always looked forward to her many visitors. The care she received at Parkside was exemplary for which the family is profoundly grateful. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Drs. P. Ducharme and D. York for their many years of compassionate medical support. A private family service will be held at St. Mary's Parish at a later date.







