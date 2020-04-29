MARJORIE DIANNA ROMBOUGH
Marjorie Dianna Rombough, went home to God on April 26, 2020 at the age of 72 years. Marjorie is survived by her daughters; Mary Lee, Michaeleen (Marv) and Martha. She will be remembered by her three grandchildren; Bailey, Brandon and Mariah, her brothers and sister as well numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband John. The funeral service for Marjorie was held at Sacred Heart Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your choice of charity.
Assman's Funeral Chapel in care of arrangements.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on May 7, 2020