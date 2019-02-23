It is with broken hearts and profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved wife and mother, Marjorie Lily Doknick, on February 18, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Sam, son Robert and daughters Sharron, Janet and Shannon. One of Marjorie's greatest joy's was family, especially her five granddaughters who will have cherished memories that will endure. She was an amazingly giving woman who touched the lives of many and will be missed dearly by all.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2019