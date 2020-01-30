Marjorie Lorna Smith (Byfield) August 28, 1939 - January 19, 2020 Marjorie went to be with her Lord on January 19, 2020, at the age of 80, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her children, Craig (Marie), Kelly (Julie), Kevin (Janet), Maureen and 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Marjorie worked as nurse most of her life and compassionately cared for others and that care for others continued into her private life. She loved people and was always ready to make a new friend or encourage someone. Our family would like to thank the doctors and all the staff at the Simon Fraser Lodge for their kindness and compassion in caring for Marjorie. A celebration of Marjorie's life will be held at Westside Family Fellowship, 3791 Highway 16 West, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Intouch Ministries Kenya (Orphanage Project).
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020