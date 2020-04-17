Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark "Leno" Ouellette. View Sign Obituary

Mark Joseph Leonard "Leno" Ouellette



November 9, 1943 -

April 9, 2020



Mark Joseph Leonard Ouellette, 76 years old, passed away unexpectedly at the Prince George Regional Hospital the morning of April 9, 2020. Mark, who is known only as 'Leno', was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba on November 9, 1943 to Irene Morisseau and Maurice Ouellette. Leno is survived by his 4 children, Kerri-Lyn, Guy, Michelle and Dean along with his 3 sisters Lorene, Irene and Vivian, his sister in law Gloria and brother in laws, Ron, Vernon and Vern, nieces, nephews and many close friends. He is predeceased by his mother, father, his brother Roger and sister Jeanie.

The Ouellette family moved from Winnipeg, MB to Reserve, SK, in 1945. In 1956 they rerouted to Tisdale, SK where he was raised into a young adult. In 1968 Leno left Tisdale with his first wife in search of employment opportunities, he ventured west and found himself in Haney, BC. Shortly afterwards, they made their way north to Prince George, BC where he spent the remainder of his adulthood. Leno worked as a gas jockey, mechanics helper and parts man before registering as a welding apprentice in 1972. Four years later, Len received his red seal welding ticket and eventually, proudly became a registered 'A' ticket welder. Some would say he was the best welder of his time. After 40 years of service, he retired from Northwood Pulp and Paper Mill.

If you didn't know Leno from the mill you knew him from the sports community, he was a talented athlete. As a child and teen he played hockey, baseball, volleyball, lacrosse and billiards. When Leno arrived in PG, he went on to play competitive hockey with the Vanderhoof Bears. As an adult, Leno found love for the game of golf and would spend the majority of his free time on the links. If he wasn't at the golf course you could find him at the local pub drinking beer, playing pool and darts. In Lenos later years, he spent more time watching sports than playing sports but continued to hustle the pool table at the Hart Pioneer Center. Word on the street is; he let his buddies win to keep the peace and lure them into playing another game.

Leno was well liked by those around him, with many friends near and far. He will always be remembered by his quick wit and kind heart, he liked to tease and joke around, always in good fun. He was an interesting man, an observer; he kept to himself and not a man of many words, but would speak up if he was in the mood for a good conversation. He was a stubborn man who strived for achievement in all he did; he was passionate, hardworking and honest with a strong sense of integrity and a will to succeed.

Our family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the folks who watched over him with arms wide open, you truly made the difference in his life! It didn't go unnoticed and is very much appreciated. As most would say, 'he's probably somewhere on a golf course ha-ha'. Rest in peace, dear sweet Leno, you will be missed by all and never forgotten mister!

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a service will not be held at this time, but a celebration of life will be announced at later date and will be held in Prince George, BC. Mark Joseph Leonard "Leno" OuelletteNovember 9, 1943 -April 9, 2020Mark Joseph Leonard Ouellette, 76 years old, passed away unexpectedly at the Prince George Regional Hospital the morning of April 9, 2020. Mark, who is known only as 'Leno', was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba on November 9, 1943 to Irene Morisseau and Maurice Ouellette. Leno is survived by his 4 children, Kerri-Lyn, Guy, Michelle and Dean along with his 3 sisters Lorene, Irene and Vivian, his sister in law Gloria and brother in laws, Ron, Vernon and Vern, nieces, nephews and many close friends. He is predeceased by his mother, father, his brother Roger and sister Jeanie.The Ouellette family moved from Winnipeg, MB to Reserve, SK, in 1945. In 1956 they rerouted to Tisdale, SK where he was raised into a young adult. In 1968 Leno left Tisdale with his first wife in search of employment opportunities, he ventured west and found himself in Haney, BC. Shortly afterwards, they made their way north to Prince George, BC where he spent the remainder of his adulthood. Leno worked as a gas jockey, mechanics helper and parts man before registering as a welding apprentice in 1972. Four years later, Len received his red seal welding ticket and eventually, proudly became a registered 'A' ticket welder. Some would say he was the best welder of his time. After 40 years of service, he retired from Northwood Pulp and Paper Mill.If you didn't know Leno from the mill you knew him from the sports community, he was a talented athlete. As a child and teen he played hockey, baseball, volleyball, lacrosse and billiards. When Leno arrived in PG, he went on to play competitive hockey with the Vanderhoof Bears. As an adult, Leno found love for the game of golf and would spend the majority of his free time on the links. If he wasn't at the golf course you could find him at the local pub drinking beer, playing pool and darts. In Lenos later years, he spent more time watching sports than playing sports but continued to hustle the pool table at the Hart Pioneer Center. Word on the street is; he let his buddies win to keep the peace and lure them into playing another game.Leno was well liked by those around him, with many friends near and far. He will always be remembered by his quick wit and kind heart, he liked to tease and joke around, always in good fun. He was an interesting man, an observer; he kept to himself and not a man of many words, but would speak up if he was in the mood for a good conversation. He was a stubborn man who strived for achievement in all he did; he was passionate, hardworking and honest with a strong sense of integrity and a will to succeed.Our family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the folks who watched over him with arms wide open, you truly made the difference in his life! It didn't go unnoticed and is very much appreciated. As most would say, 'he's probably somewhere on a golf course ha-ha'. Rest in peace, dear sweet Leno, you will be missed by all and never forgotten mister!Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a service will not be held at this time, but a celebration of life will be announced at later date and will be held in Prince George, BC. Published in The Prince George Citizen on Apr. 23, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close