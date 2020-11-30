1/1
Marlene Anne Bird
1936 - 2020
Marlene Anne Bird

Aug. 17, 1936 -
Nov. 24, 2020

Born in Detroit, Michigan and passed peacefully at PGRH. Survived by her sons Brian Douglas Neilands (Brenda), grandchildren Heidi, Natalee and Brittney; James Edward Neilands (Paula), grandchildren Johnathon and David; her daughters Laurie Lynn Miskuski (Lorne), and grandson Mathew; Heather Holly Lenton (Rodney), grandchildren Crystal Keeler, Kelly Keeler, and David Lenton.
She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Nov. 30, 2020.
