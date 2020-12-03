Or Copy this URL to Share

Marlene Anne Bird Aug. 17, 1936 - Nov. 24, 2020 Born in Detroit, Michigan and passed peacefully at PGRH. Survived by her sons Brian Douglas Neilands (Brenda), grandchildren Heidi, Natalee and Brittney; James Edward Neilands (Paula), grandchildren Johnathon and David; her daughters Laurie Lynn Miskuski (Lorne), and grandson Mathew; Heather Holly Lenton (Rodney), grandchildren Crystal Keeler, Kelly Keeler, and David Lenton. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.







