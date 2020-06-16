Marlene Irma Loring



Dec 28, 1942 -

Jun 13, 2020



With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Marlene Irma Loring. Marlene was predeceased by her husband Cliff Loring, father and mother Adam and Irma Klein and grandson Clifford Haviland. She is survived by 3 sons, Greg, Alan (Jana) and Marty (Crystal) and only daughter Kelly (Jim). Grandchildren Cody, Ricki, Sydney, Hayden, Liam, Lindsay, Cole and Noah. Great grandchildren Jasmine, Phoenix, Cohen and Bria.

Social distancing celebration of life will be held outside at 4012 Eva Place on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 3 pm.

