Marlene Irma Loring
1942 - 2020
Marlene Irma Loring

Dec 28, 1942 -
Jun 13, 2020

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Marlene Irma Loring. Marlene was predeceased by her husband Cliff Loring, father and mother Adam and Irma Klein and grandson Clifford Haviland. She is survived by 3 sons, Greg, Alan (Jana) and Marty (Crystal) and only daughter Kelly (Jim). Grandchildren Cody, Ricki, Sydney, Hayden, Liam, Lindsay, Cole and Noah. Great grandchildren Jasmine, Phoenix, Cohen and Bria.
Social distancing celebration of life will be held outside at 4012 Eva Place on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 3 pm.

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Jun. 16, 2020.
