Marlene Loring
12/28/1942 - 06/13/2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlene Irma Loring Dec 28, 1942 - Jun 13, 2020 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Marlene Irma Loring. Marlene was predeceased by her husband Cliff Loring, father and mother Adam and Irma Klein and grandson Clifford Haviland. She is survived by 3 sons, Greg, Alan (Jana) and Marty (Crystal) and only daughter Kelly (Jim). Grandchildren Cody, Ricki, Sydney, Hayden, Liam, Lindsay, Cole and Noah. great grandchildren Jasmine, Phoenix, Cohen and Bria. Social distancing celebration of life was held on June 20th.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Prince George Citizen from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved