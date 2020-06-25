Or Copy this URL to Share

Marlene Irma Loring Dec 28, 1942 - Jun 13, 2020 With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Marlene Irma Loring. Marlene was predeceased by her husband Cliff Loring, father and mother Adam and Irma Klein and grandson Clifford Haviland. She is survived by 3 sons, Greg, Alan (Jana) and Marty (Crystal) and only daughter Kelly (Jim). Grandchildren Cody, Ricki, Sydney, Hayden, Liam, Lindsay, Cole and Noah. great grandchildren Jasmine, Phoenix, Cohen and Bria. Social distancing celebration of life was held on June 20th.







