Marshall E Sharun
1941 - 2020
Marshall E. Sharun


April 29, 1941 -
September 8, 2020


Marshall was born in Mundar, Alberta and passed away in Prince George, British Columbia.

Marshall leaves behind his loving wife Angela, step-son Michael, furry companions Sadie, Max and Cyrus, sisters Sylvia, Bonnie (Dorian), sister-in-law Shirley (Klaus), brother-in-law Joe (Jenn), nieces and nephews Susan, Jamie, Robert, Laura, Richard, Eric and Renata as well as many friends he has met along this journey.

Special thank you to Father Gilbert.

No service by request.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA in Marshall's name would be appreciated.

"Rest in peace until we meet again".

Condolences may be offered at www.AssmansFuneralChapel.com

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Sep. 16, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
