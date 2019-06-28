BRAYBROOK, Martha Mathilda (Redenbach) September 1, 1934 - June 4, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our wonderful mother, Martha, of West Kelowna (previously of Prince George, BC). Mom is predeceased by her husband, Loyd Braybrook; her parents, as well as her four sisters and three brothers. She is survived by her sister Adele Seibert (Al); her three sons, Bert (Louise), Brad (Lea) and Bo (Nadine). Her grandsons, Chad (Camille), Korey, Cody and Keydon and her cherished granddaughters Payton and Makayla. A celebration of Mom's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from June 28 to June 29, 2019