Martha Cook , aged 97 years, passed away peacefully at Simon Fraser Lodge, 23 February 2019. Predeceased by her husband, Edward; brothers, Ben and Alex and sister, Liska. Marty is survived by her sons, Russell (Rosemarie) and Neal (Julia) of Prince George. Haven (Janice); grandsons, Matthew (Rebecca) and Phillip; great grandchildren, Edward, Molly, and Lucy Rose, all of Australia. Three brothers and two sisters, many other relatives and special friends, Dorothy Lamb and Elsie Olesik, as well as many other friends. Many families were fed from her garden. Marty was a volunteer with the hospital auxiliary for 45 years. No one could cut rags like Marty. She was also a longtime member of the Quilters Guild. She donated many wall hangings and quilts to Ducks Unlimited for their fundraising efforts. She was also a member of the Elder Citizens Recreation Association. A Celebration of Life will be held at ECRA, the date and time to be announced later. Thank you to Dr. Joss and staff at SFL for their kindness and care. Memorial donations to the Auxiliary of University Hospital of Northern BC or a charity of your choice are greatly appreciated. "Feisty to the very end!"





