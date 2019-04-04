Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin Mynen. View Sign

Martin Mynen November 28, 1933- March 27, 2019 It is with a heavy heart that we share the sudden passing of Martin Mynen due to a cardiac arrest. Martin was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He was predeceased by his son Marcel, brothers Dick, Jan, Rinus, and sister Karolien. Martin is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 60 years, Marianne; his daughter Simone (Steve Lombardo and daughter Teka) and daughter Mieke (Marcus Haywood), son Dick (Dorothy) and daughter-in-law Dina; grandchildren Tonianne (David Okano), Stephanie (Kevin Hautcoeur), Christina (Dave Marchand) and James; great-grandchild Ripley Okano; nephew Arnt (Diana) Veltum and their children Mick and Ilja, and close relatives in Quesnel. In Holland he will be missed by his sisters Truus and Irma (Henk Veltum) and brother Jos, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. Martin was born the middle child of eight siblings in November 1933 in a small village north of Amsterdam. Despite the chaos, trauma, and hunger during the war years, he and his family survived intact. He spent his childhood playing on the dike in front of the family home and teaching himself to make things, and by the time he was of school age he knew that he wanted to be a cabinet maker. Working with his hands was Martin's great joy in life, but if you were to ask him what he was most proud and happy about, he would instantly name his wife, Marianne, as the greatest love of his life. Family lore says he knew he wanted to marry her the first time he met her in Grade Two. By the time Martin and Marianne had four children, he knew he was ready for more challenges and adventures, and he took his family to Canada, settling in Prince George in 1969. Here he made his dream of designing and building his own house come true, twice. In 2010 Martin and Marianne moved to Deep Bay on Vancouver Island, closer to their two daughters, but farther away from Dick and the rest of the family. Here nature continued to bring him great peace and wonder, especially the tall firs and roaring ocean. His favourite bird was the eagle and he envied them their wings; we are sure he now has his own and is soaring. The family would like to thank the staff at Stanford Seniors Village, especially the care and kindness given to him by the care aides and nurses and recreation staff; he always had a smile and a friendly word for them, and they returned his vibrant zest for life with compassion and affection. His passing has left another deep hole in the family, but we are proud and grateful for all he has given us; we will miss him. There will be no service; the family has a private ceremony planned for later this month. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre.





