Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary B. (Marie) TIMMINS. View Sign Obituary

After a courageous battle with cancer, Marie passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the age of 74 with her loving family by her side.



After her second diagnosis, Marie was determined that she would live her life to the fullest and not let the illness slow her down. She was a beautiful and strong lady, to see her you would never know that she was battling cancer. She will be forever remembered and missed more than she will know.



She was predeceased by her husband, James (Jim), of 53 years. Marie also leaves behind her two sons, Mark (Brenda) and Derek (Mary); her three grandchildren, (Ashlynn, Autumn, and Logan); her sister, Pearl Craig; and her extended family in Scotland.



Marie and husband Jim left Scotland for Canada as newlyweds on the Cunard RMS Carinthia in October 1966, landing in Montreal, travelling across Canada by train before arriving in Prince George, BC.



During the early years in Prince George, Marie volunteered at Prince George Regional Hospital and when not raising her two boys, she worked part time in the service/hospitality industry before returning to full time work as the secretary at Heritage Elementary, where she worked from 1976 until she retired in 2004. During Marie's time at Heritage she met many good friends, students, and families that she spoke highly of.



Marie loved to dance, and those who knew her will remember her and husband Jim lighting up the dance floor at every opportunity.



During her retirement, Marie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed time in her gardens and travelling, especially trips to the Caribbean and Mexico.







Thank you to Dr. Denise McLeod and staff, who went above and beyond. Also, a huge thank you to the amazing and thoughtful staff at the Prince George Rotary Hospice Society for the special care provided to Marie and her family.



As per Marie's wishes, there will be no service held. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marie may be made to the Prince George Rotary Hospice Society.



"Those who bring sunshine to the lives of others cannot keep it from themselves" - J.M. Barrie

After a courageous battle with cancer, Marie passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the age of 74 with her loving family by her side.After her second diagnosis, Marie was determined that she would live her life to the fullest and not let the illness slow her down. She was a beautiful and strong lady, to see her you would never know that she was battling cancer. She will be forever remembered and missed more than she will know.She was predeceased by her husband, James (Jim), of 53 years. Marie also leaves behind her two sons, Mark (Brenda) and Derek (Mary); her three grandchildren, (Ashlynn, Autumn, and Logan); her sister, Pearl Craig; and her extended family in Scotland.Marie and husband Jim left Scotland for Canada as newlyweds on the Cunard RMS Carinthia in October 1966, landing in Montreal, travelling across Canada by train before arriving in Prince George, BC.During the early years in Prince George, Marie volunteered at Prince George Regional Hospital and when not raising her two boys, she worked part time in the service/hospitality industry before returning to full time work as the secretary at Heritage Elementary, where she worked from 1976 until she retired in 2004. During Marie's time at Heritage she met many good friends, students, and families that she spoke highly of.Marie loved to dance, and those who knew her will remember her and husband Jim lighting up the dance floor at every opportunity.During her retirement, Marie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed time in her gardens and travelling, especially trips to the Caribbean and Mexico.Thank you to Dr. Denise McLeod and staff, who went above and beyond. Also, a huge thank you to the amazing and thoughtful staff at the Prince George Rotary Hospice Society for the special care provided to Marie and her family.As per Marie's wishes, there will be no service held. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marie may be made to the Prince George Rotary Hospice Society."Those who bring sunshine to the lives of others cannot keep it from themselves" - J.M. Barrie Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close