Mary Darlene McCullough



September 4, 1948 - September 18, 2020





It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Mary Darlene McCullough. Mary was born in Edson, Alberta. She waged a long battle with diabetes and heart disease. She leaves behind her loving husband Cliff and son Wayne (Charlene) McCullough and grand-daughter Lily McCullough whom she loved dearly. She is also survived by her twin brother Michael (Barbara) Kilba, Aaron (Jenny) Kilba and Randy (Doris) Kilba and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Reuben and Helen Kilba, and brothers Dennis (Carolanne) Kilba and Jack (Carol) Kilba.

A memorial service was held on September 18th, 2020 at Assman's Funeral Chapel in Prince George.

