Born on the Oxly Ranch in Stavely, Alberta, Mary passed away at the Rotary Hospice House in Prince George, BC.



Mary grew up on a farm in rural Alberta, near Vauxhall, with her parents, David and Aganeta Riediger, and seven siblings.



Mary met John Row in 1952. They married in 1955 and celebrated 64 years of marriage in May 2019. Mary and John have four children; Karen (Bob) Rutherford, Jack (deceased), Cheryll Johnson, and Graham (Becky). They have seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Predeceased by twin brother, Jake, brother, Dave, and sisters, Margaret and Kaye. Survived by sisters, Lydia and Shirley, brother, Korny and many nieces and nephews.



Mary was an avid knitter and seamstress. She planted a large garden every year, freezing or canning the produce. John and Mary could be found every winter, for 30 years, in Palm Desert, golfing and visiting with friends and family.



Mary will be sadly missed by family and friends alike. She was one special lady.



A celebration of Mary's life will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019, at PG & District Senior Citizen's Activity Center, 425 Brunswick St, Prince George BC from 1 PM - 4 PM. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Rotary Hospice House.

