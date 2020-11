Or Copy this URL to Share

Matt Braden At 61 years Matt passed away after a 19 1/2 month battle with cancer. Saddened and mourning his loss are sister Dorrie, brother Gary, Matt's daughters Nicole (Chris), Amber (Travis), grandchildren Taylor, Ryan, Morgan, Austin, 2 nieces Lesley (Jay), Kristy, nephew Shawn (Desiree) and their families. Matt requested no service just cremation. Gone fishing







