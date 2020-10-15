Matthew Shaye Kelly Hardy July 5, 1986 - October 3, 2020 It is with great sorrow we announce the sudden passing of Matthew on October 3, 2020. He is and will always be on our minds and forever in our hearts. Celebration of life for Matthew will be held outside at the Hardy residence located at 6553 Old Summit Lake Road on Saturday, Oct 17, 2020 from 1pm-5pm, slide show beginning at 3pm. Please bring a lawn chair, a beverage and your stories to share. Covid-19 protocols will be in place.







