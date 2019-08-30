Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Wozney. View Sign Obituary

MATTHEW WOZNEY March 1929- August 2019 On Friday, August 23rd, Matthew Wozney joined his beloved wife Emily. His sudden passing has left a huge void in the world of family and friends. Matthew always had a passion for helping others; from cutting the lawns and snow blowing the yards of his neighbours, to offering a ride and small change to a stranger in need. Even as a young man, he is remembered for collecting broken bikes and fixing them to give to children of lesser means. Despite the challenges sent his way, Matthew took them in stride and adapted his lifestyle to meet his needs. In doing so, he was able to spend his summers in his greenhouse, riding his scooter wherever he had to go, and feed the birds and animals that paid him visits throughout the day. Matthew was a patient man, who lived a fulfilling 90 years and enjoyed teaching the many people who were willing to learn how to construct various things within his shop. He was a vivid storyteller, who captivated those with the events of his early days, helping build both Highways 16 and 97, to his days as a rancher and heavy-duty equipment operator. Having grown up at the Aleza Lake Station, Matthew developed a passion for trains and was known for his vast collection of unique train memorabilia. In recent years, he had many visitors to his shop, looking for advice, just a coffee or a Friday afternoon beer. If there wasn't a project on the go, he and whoever came by that day would find one to keep them busy. Matthew was that person that everyone looked up to, as his calm and steady presence was the foundation of many people's world. Left to fathom this loss are his daughter Deborah Kulchiski, son Peter Wozney (Kristine), his cherished grandchildren, Corbin and Kendra (Kulchiski) and Michael, Karlie and Morgin (Wozney). He is sadly missed by his sister Vera (Lupul) and brother Walter. Matthew was predeceased by his sisters Elsie (Purdue), Staff (Motiuk) and brother John (Wozney) and was the "favorite" uncle of many nieces and nephews. There is comfort in knowing that he is together with his Emily, who predeceased him just 3 months ago. There will be a Celebration of Life for both Matthew and Emily later this year.





