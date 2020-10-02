Maureen Kenward
May 2nd, 1946 - September 22nd, 2020
Wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, artist and storyteller.
Born and raised in Northern England, Maureen came to Canada as a part of the Catholic Church's FA program after graduating from the teachers training program at St. Mary's College in Newcastle upon Tyne. Originally planning to stay for two years, she spent time teaching in Smithers and then Salmo, where she met the love of her life, David. Not long after she and David married, they moved to Prince George where they raised their three daughters.
A truly gentle and creative soul, her life was devoted to her family, her friends and her faith. As an only child, she surrounded herself with many dear friends; a family of choice. She took great joy in all that her daughters accomplished and even greater joy in being an active, engaged grandmother. Her children and grandchildren will have a lifetime of memories of stories read, of games played and of crafts made. In retirement, she and David were also able to finally to travel and enjoy some long dreamed of adventures.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and even more so by her husband David; daughters Maria (Doug), Elizabeth (Kevin) and Andrea (Thomas); and grandchildren Nicholas, Norah and Matthew.
A private mass has taken place with plans for a celebration of life at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Maureen's name to the Parkinson Society of BC https://www.parkinson.bc.ca/donate/ and condolences can be posted at http://www.hwwallacecbc.com/obituaries/