1/1
Maureen Kenward
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maureen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maureen Kenward

May 2nd, 1946 - September 22nd, 2020


Wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, artist and storyteller.

Born and raised in Northern England, Maureen came to Canada as a part of the Catholic Church's FA program after graduating from the teachers training program at St. Mary's College in Newcastle upon Tyne. Originally planning to stay for two years, she spent time teaching in Smithers and then Salmo, where she met the love of her life, David. Not long after she and David married, they moved to Prince George where they raised their three daughters.

A truly gentle and creative soul, her life was devoted to her family, her friends and her faith. As an only child, she surrounded herself with many dear friends; a family of choice. She took great joy in all that her daughters accomplished and even greater joy in being an active, engaged grandmother. Her children and grandchildren will have a lifetime of memories of stories read, of games played and of crafts made. In retirement, she and David were also able to finally to travel and enjoy some long dreamed of adventures.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and even more so by her husband David; daughters Maria (Doug), Elizabeth (Kevin) and Andrea (Thomas); and grandchildren Nicholas, Norah and Matthew.

A private mass has taken place with plans for a celebration of life at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Maureen's name to the Parkinson Society of BC https://www.parkinson.bc.ca/donate/ and condolences can be posted at http://www.hwwallacecbc.com/obituaries/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved