Maureen Guillet, 72, left us on February 29, 2020, with her children by her side. She was the widow of Frank Guillet, who passed away in 1991, and had shared many great years of marriage together.



Mrs. Guillet is survived by her children, Mark (Carrie) and Joey (Heidi); and her four grandchildren, Travis, Hailey, Danielle, and Blake. She is also going to be missed dearly by her sisters, Sheila (Wayne) and Colleen (Neil); and brother, Jim (Mary); and many nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Service for Maureen will be announced at a later date.

