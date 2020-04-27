Maurice Julien Cardinal
October 10, 1939 -
April 20, 2020
It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Maurice Julien Cardinal. Born October 10, 1939 passed away April 20, 2020 at the age of 80. Survived by his loving wife Norma Cardinal, children: Wanda, Donna, Sandra, Bruce, Brenda, Sonny (Jackie), Lisa (Graham), Shane (Tanya), Kathy, Daphne, Cydney. Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. 8 sisters,1 brother and many, many friends. Maurice was predeceased by-his parents, 2 brothers and his grandson Eric Cardinal.
Celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Apr. 30, 2020