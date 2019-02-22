Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maurice J. TURCOTTE. View Sign

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Maurice John Turcotte who left us peacefully surrounded by his family on February 15, 2019 at the age of 78. Maurice was born on May 13, 1940 in Loon Lake, Saskatchewan to parents Olizime and Marie. He had a humble beginning growing up in a small house on the family farm. Maurice and his siblings were taught the value of hard work early in life, which he never forgot. He was the youngest of 13 children. At the age of 16, he left Saskatchewan and came to Prince George, BC with the help of his older brother Phil. He began his life in the logging industry. He married his wife Charlotte in 1960. They were married for 41 years. He was a successful businessman in Houston BC before he retired in 1999. He always loved travelling and spending time with family in his RV's. He also loved a game of golf and walking along the beach in Kelowna.



He was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He loved his children and grandkids. They were his world. Many great memories were made while spending time with Grandpa down in Kelowna. Maurice was predeceased by his wife Charlotte in August of 2001. He was separated from his second wife Sonja and living on his own at the chateau. He is survived by his three children Russell (Lisa), Darlene (Bill) Euverman, Bruce (Lynette), his 9 grandchildren: Randy, Crystal, Michelle, Kristie, Evan, Chantel, Clayton, Tanner, and Kendra-Lynn, and 6 great grandchildren - Carson, Katie, Adam, Logan, Hugh and Jorja. He will be fondly remembered by his witty character and sense of humor. A service will be held in May of 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the PG Hospice House.

