Maxine Deanna Balch

September 24, 1942 - May 11, 2020



The family of Maxine Deanna (Tanguay) Balch announces her passing in the early morning of May 11, 2020 at the Mackenzie Hospital. She has gone to join her husband Ken of 55 years. She was the 3rd child born to Laurent and Lena Tanguay of Portage La Prairie, MB where she was raised. From 1973 to her passing she lived in Mackenzie along with her family. Over the years, Maxine enjoyed making different crafts, quilting, card making and baking. She is survived by daughter Deanna (Lyle Wood), grandchildren Devon and Morgan, sister Edwilda Leader (Orville Hamm), brother Armand Tanguay (Theresa), sister in-law Sandra Tanguay, numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brother Lorrie Tanguay. We will be forever grateful for the support, warmth and wonderful care of her nurses at the Mackenzie Hospital. Due to the current conditions there will be no public service, however, she will be honoured at a private family gathering. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store