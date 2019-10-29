Stanley William Earnest McKay
December 12, 1951- October 28, 2019
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Stan McKay on October 28 after losing his fight with cancer. He is survived by his wife Rosemarie, his children Jenny (Eric) and Scott (Kathryn), and his grandsons Ian and Warren. He will also be missed by his mom Louise, sisters Michele, Denene, and Joanna, and his brother Bill.
An informal drop-in memorial tea will be held on Saturday November 2 from 1-3 pm at the Malcolm McLeod Hall, 6355 Bendixon Rd.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Oct. 31, 2019