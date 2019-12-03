Melvin (Garth) Moore unexpectedly passed away on November 14, 2019. He was a loving brother and uncle, whose loss is felt deeply. Garth is predeceased by his beloved mother, Paula Moore; his father, Allen Moore; younger brother, Brad Moore; and his greatest furry companion, Bandit. Garth would take pride in knowing that the loss of his life has helped to further the lives of four others through the donation of his organs. Please continue the generosity and make donations to A.C.E. Prince George on Garth's behalf.