Melvin Garth Moore (May 24, 1957 - November 14, 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin Garth Moore.
Obituary

Melvin (Garth) Moore unexpectedly passed away on November 14, 2019. He was a loving brother and uncle, whose loss is felt deeply. Garth is predeceased by his beloved mother, Paula Moore; his father, Allen Moore; younger brother, Brad Moore; and his greatest furry companion, Bandit.

Garth would take pride in knowing that the loss of his life has helped to further the lives of four others through the donation of his organs.

Please continue the generosity and make donations to A.C.E. Prince George on Garth's behalf.
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.