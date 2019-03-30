Mel was born in Austin, Manitoba he moved to 100 mile house for a period then on to Prince George. Mel loved to work with vehicles he was in the auto-body business, worked at ICBC for many years. Mel is predeceased by his parents Reg and Nora Winterbottom, sister Brenda and sister-in-law Ria. He is survived by his sons David (Nicole) Guise and Darren (Bonnie) Guise; grandchildren Parker, Paige, Siena and Mason; siblings Don (Marilyn), Ken, Keith (Ruby), and Kathy (Ron). As well as many nieces and nephews and so many lifelong friends. Thank you to all the staff at the hospice house and all the nurses in the IMU at UHNBC . Please make a donation to Prince George Rotary Hospice in Mel's name.