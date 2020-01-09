Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merceedes Venus. View Sign Obituary

MERCEEDES VENUS September 10, 1930- December 30, 2019 Merceedes peacefully passed away and is now reunited with her loving husband Marvin and son Patrick. Survived by daughter Carol (Gordon) and grandchildren Michael and Sarah. My deepest appreciation and heart filled thanks to all the amazing nurses & doctors in Hemo and throughout UHNBC that loved and cared for Mom with great compassion. Debbie and Aggie, you touched Mom's heart deeply, always brightening her day. Thank you for being such dear friends - None of you will ever be forgotten. You always want one more hug, one more kiss. Your love will always be with us, Mom. We will treasure all of our precious times together... Forever Rest in peace Mom. No service by request





