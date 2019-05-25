Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Meriam Capozzo. View Sign Obituary

Meriam "Bette" Capozzo (Nee McClure) My mom Bette passed away peacefully April 6th, 2019 at the Dr. Andrew's Pavilion in Summerland, BC. She was 85 years old. She is survived by her husband Domenico Capozzo. She is also survived by her daughter Rosalinda and son-in-law Daryl Brooks, her sister Barbara Robert (Doug Booth), and her brother Bill McClure. In Italy she is survived by her sister-in-law Caterina (Marco) Zaltron, brother-in-law(s) Arnaldo (Angelina) Cappozzo, Giulio (Antonetta) Cappozzo and Giorgio (Teresita Viero) Cappozzo and sister-in-law Gina Cappozzo, along with numerous nieces and nephews here in Canada and in Italy. Bette was preceded in death by her sister Sandra McClure, her mother Lillian "Mildred" (Colborn) McClure, her father William "Bill" McClure and her brother-in-law Bernard "Bernie" Robert, all of Summerland, BC. As well as by her father-in-law Francesco Cappozzo, mother-in-law Maria Neff Nicolussi and by her brother-in-law Lorenzo Cappozzo, all of Italy. Bette was born on May 19th, 1933. She grew up in Summerland on the farm/orchard now known as the subdivision of McClure Place and McConnell's fruit stand. Her family were vegetable and fruit farmers and this is where she learned the value of hard work and determination. Throughout her years mom took on many vocations. She was a camp cook on the railroad and cooked for both the BCR and CN. In 1966 her family of 3 moved to Prince George, BC where she lived the majority of her life. She was a hairdresser and owned/operated Kut & Kurl Hair Fashions in downtown Prince George. She later opened up a second shop of the same name in the Hart shopping center. In the 80ies she semi-retired from hairdressing and to satisfy her wanderlust she started Bette's Pilot Car services. She loved the travel, meeting new friends and talking on her two-way radio. She worked at this well into her seventies. Mom loved road trips and fishing. She also had a great passion for farm animals and gardening. She hobby farmed every animal imaginable. In her early forties she nearly killed herself learning to ride horses, all to keep her daughter company. She was also very musical, learning to play the piano starting at the age of 6. As an adult she was self-taught on the accordion and guitar. She had a beautiful singing voice that accompanied her while she played or while singing from the songbook at her church. Bette also took great comfort from her faith as one of the Jehovah's Witnesses. She loved cultivating her faith with her spiritual brothers and sisters and took great comfort from the support she received from them throughout her life but especially in her later years. Through her faith she held the hope of the new system of things and the resurrection. Revelations 21: 3-4. In short: "He will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more." At the time of this announcement Bette has been cremated. Interment will follow in June at the Summerland Canyon View Cemetery.





