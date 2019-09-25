Michael B. Green (October 28, 1941 - September 20, 2019)
Obituary

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Michael Green. Mike leaves behind his loving wife, Helen; son, Brian; daughter, Virginia; and granddaughters, Anabelle, Alexis, Brooke, and Mikayla. He is also survived by his sisters, Marcia and Fran; his sister-in-law, Anita; and many other cherished family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the PG Trappers Association at the following link: (https://bc-trappers.myshopify.com/products/mike-green-memorial-for-pg-local).

A celebration of Mike's life will be held on Friday, October 11th at 5 pm at the Elder Citizens Recreation Association at 1692 10th Avenue, Prince George.
