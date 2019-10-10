Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Forster. View Sign Obituary

Grand Master Michael Anthony Forster 14 Sept 1943 - 28 Sept 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce that Michael passed away on Sept 28th after a courageous 12 year battle with cancer. Michael is survived by his loving wife and best friend Marie of 60 years, sons Russell (Carrie), Lee(Kat) and granddaughters Shelby, Brooke, Meagan and their children. Michael will be remembered for his devotion to teaching and sharing his knowledge and skills of Hapkido and also his compassion and caring in his practice of Traditional Chinese Acupuncture, where he brought comfort and healing to many. Special thanks to Dr Steven Ferreira, Dr Neil McKinney, Farah McKenzie, Dr Stacey Miller and the angels at the Rotary Hospice House.





